Subete ga F ni Naru - The Perfect Insider (2002, Playstation), part 2

Game's building up slowly.
Subete ga F ni Naru - The Perfect Insider (2002, Playstation) is an adventure game developed by KID and published by Electronic Arts Victor. It was only released in Japan.
According to the web, the game is an adaption of the eponymous novel. The novel was also adapted for a manga, an anime and a live action TV series.
Subete ga F ni Naru is a visual novel. So far, I cannot tell if its plot differs from the novel or if the game offers different branches for the plot.
