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PSEC - 2022 - PSEC Crew On WPRPN | 04 of 05 | 432hz [hd 720p]
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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC Crew On WPRPN" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Jasamine Martin, Lauren Tull, Krista Pohl, VFB and David Charles speak with Japhy Ryder aka "Jerry Atrick" on WPRPN. We discuss PSEC itself, world events, technology, spirituality, guns and a whole assortment of topics. Conversion is very "stream of consciousness" so everything is flowing unscripted. Of course we've PSECafied things by adding in other content clips to illustrate points.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Jasamine Martin, Lauren Tull, Krista Pohl, VIB, David Charles speak with Japhy Ryder, CC / Fair Use: TwinzTV & misc clips from other PSEC episodes which includes Alex Jones, Klaus Schwab, Max Igan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robin Williams & others.
Hashtags: #wprpn #psec #updates #news #discussion
Metatags Space Separated: wprpn psec updates news discussion
Metatags Comma Separated: wprpn, psec, updates, news, discussion
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HTzADdZjKn52/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-Crew-On-WPRPN---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vy2mkz-psec-2022-psec-crew-on-wprpn-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/3vdgQpe
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f1ab44d2-4916-43c0-a508-db5622f26a09
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/6jOawypgFZBFY6s
On Bastyon / Pocketnet:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Jasamine Martin, Lauren Tull, Krista Pohl, VIB, David Charles speak with Japhy Ryder, CC / Fair Use: TwinzTV & misc clips from other PSEC episodes which includes Alex Jones, Klaus Schwab, Max Igan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robin Williams & others.
Hashtags: #wprpn #psec #updates #news #discussion
Metatags Space Separated: wprpn psec updates news discussion
Metatags Comma Separated: wprpn, psec, updates, news, discussion
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HTzADdZjKn52/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-Crew-On-WPRPN---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vy2mkz-psec-2022-psec-crew-on-wprpn-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/3vdgQpe
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f1ab44d2-4916-43c0-a508-db5622f26a09
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/6jOawypgFZBFY6s
On Bastyon / Pocketnet:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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