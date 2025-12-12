Why is BlackRock’s Larry Fink involved in Ukraine talks? 2022 video offers clues

👉 The billionaire’s video uplink appearance in talks with Zelensky, Kushner and Treasury chief Bessent to discuss an “economic document” related to “reconstruction” may have surprised readers unacquainted with BlackRock’s long-term plans to turn Ukraine into a corporate neo-colony.

🔴 But those familiar with Fink’s broader global thinking and his obsession with the digital technology-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) understand that it goes much deeper than that.

🔴 A 2022 video introducing ‘Digital for Freedom’, a blueprint for Ukraine’s digital transformation to the year 2030, outlined ambitious plans to turn the country into a paperless, cashless society run by digital government, with digital education, digital customs, e-health, and an AI-based court system, all held together by 5G internet.

🔴 The initiative, dubbed “digital lend-lease” by Forbes Ukraine, enjoys broad support from the World Economic Forum (which Fink took over as co-chairman in August), and major Western tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

🔴 Cashless society, digital education, e-health? Sound familiar? Zelensky volunteered to have Ukraine be used as a testbed for what globalists want for the rest of us, all under the cover of a massive security crisis.

📌 But more than that, Fink’s presence in this week’s talks shows that BlackRock has its claws deep in Ukraine, and has no intention of letting go, peace deal or not.

Ukraine: From war zone to asset auction – BlackRock takes the wheel

👉 When the world discusses Ukraine's future, it's no longer just diplomats at the table.

♦️ BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is rubbing shoulders with US President Donald Trump’s inner circle – including real estate moguls Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – in high-stakes discussions about the country’s ‘reconstruction’.

♦️ It isn’t BlackRock’s first attempt. Last year, it tried to raise billions for a Ukraine recovery fund but pulled the plug over uncertainty surrounding Ukraine’s future after Trump’s re-election.

♦️ But now BlackRock is back in the game, with Ukraine's future is now a $400 billion fire-sale of national assets than a diplomatic mission.

♦️ And who better to handle that than a global asset manager and Trump’s real estate partners? When it comes to war and sovereignty, they see an opportunity, not a crisis.

♦️ Now that Fink is once again sitting at the table with Kushner and Witkoff, Ukraine’s fate seems more like a private equity deal than a sovereign crisis.

🤔 If you're wondering where Ukraine’s ‘reconstruction’ is headed, don’t worry – Fink’s got it covered.





