Sig P365 XL and Shield RMSc

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https://www.shieldpsd.com/portfolio-posts/reflex-mini-sight-compact
Use of Weapon Lights
https://www.offgridweb.com/preparation/handheld-and-weapon-mounted-light-techniques/
DeSantis Slim-Tuk
https://www.desantisholster.com/pegasus-kydex/slim-tuk/
Chapters:
0:00 Family
0:39 Feel
1:27 Grip Ratio
2:60 Point Shooting
3:40 Bore Axis
5:39 Safety Plunger Pivot
7:00 Trigger
8:25 Slide Rail
8:51 Striker Channel
9:42 View Port
10:00 Press Check
11:08 Sight Screws
11:52 Gain of Function
13:00 M3 Screws
13:38 Bloody Hands
14:47 Mag Release
15:57 Holster
17:07 Giving The Finger
18:59 Accessory Rail
19:26 Mantis X10
20:32 Weapon Light
21:29 One Handed
23:26 Bonus