Simple vs Aggravated Assault Charges in Mississauga

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Simple assault and aggravated assault charges are not the same. The difference can affect the seriousness of the case, the evidence involved, possible release conditions, and the long-term consequences if there is a conviction.
In this video, Everstone Law explains the key differences between simple assault and aggravated assault in Mississauga, including no-contact orders, disclosure, medical evidence, police statements, and defence strategy.
If you are facing an assault charge in Mississauga or Peel Region, speak with a criminal defence lawyer as early as possible.