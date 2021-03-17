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Italy Launches Manslaughter Investigations? While The EU Talks Russian Jab!
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100 views • March 17, 2021
Astrazeneca is under massive fire in the EU after multiple deaths and injuries. Italy is looking at filing manslaughter charges but will they be able to? Meanwhile the EU is talking about importing and even manufacturing the Russian jab SputnikV. This seems to be out with the bad in with the worse game of politics.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-launches-manslaughter-investigation-teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-jab
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-eu-vaccines-insigh/unthinkable-eu-considers-getting-a-vaccine-boost-from-russias-sputnik-idUSKBN2B70KO
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-launches-manslaughter-investigation-teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-jab
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-eu-vaccines-insigh/unthinkable-eu-considers-getting-a-vaccine-boost-from-russias-sputnik-idUSKBN2B70KO
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