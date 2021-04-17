Messages from God - Obey God's Laws, not man's laws

Monday, April 12, 2021:Jesus said: “My people, I had to explain to Nicodemus what it means to be born again in the Holy Spirit. He did not understand what to be born again meant. I was teaching him how important it is to have the Holy Spirit lead his life. I was baptized by St. John the Baptist and you remember how the Dove of the Holy Spirit and My Father’s voice were all present. You receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit at your Baptism and later at your Confirmation. It is the Holy Spirit who transforms your life to live in the Spirit. This is your born again experience that will help you live your life with the Blessed Trinity by your side. This life is difficult without Me directing you. So call on Me in all of your trials, and I will have My angels assist you.”Jesus said: “My people, you are seeing most of the new Covid cases associated with the United Kingdom and the South African variant viruses. These new variants are more contagious than the original Covid strain. Some of the new vaccines are not killing these variant viruses, and the vaccinated people are shedding this variant virus to unvaccinated people. The vaccinated people are the spreaders, and these people think they are safe to roam about people. There are five states that are seeing a dramatic increase in Covid cases and most of these cases are the United Kingdome variant. Without a vaccine that can kill this virus, it will spread around rapidly. The vaccines are ruining your immune systems which is why I told people not to take the vaccines and avoid testing. You may soon see another shutdown in your homes. Try to build up your immune system with vitamin C and D along with Hawthorn pills and elderberry extract which has natural tamiflu. You can bless people with your Good Friday oil as well. Refuse to take any vaccine or boosters that claim to heal these variants. If your lives are in danger from these variants, I will call you to the safety of My refuges where I will heal you of any virus.”-------------------Days are coming of scarcity and famine of corporal and spiritual food---------------Crusade of Prayer (54) Prayer to the Father to dilute impact of World War 3“O Heavenly Father, in the Name of Your Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, Who suffered greatly for the sins of mankind, please help us in these difficult times we face.Help us to survive the persecution being planned by greedy rulers and those who want to destroy Your Churches and Your children.We implore You, dear Father, to help feed our families and save the lives of those who will be forced into a war against their will.We love You, dear Father. We beg You to help us in our time of need. Save us from the grip of the antichrist. Help us to survive his mark, the mark of the beast, by refusing to accept it.Help those who love You to remain true to Your Holy Word at all times, so that You can bestow on us the Graces to survive in Body and Soul. Amen.”