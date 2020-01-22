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Podcast / Interview - Tax and Business Update with Chris Whalen, CPA & David Crossan January 2020
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1 view • January 22, 2020
Please listen to this informative podcast / informative, where Chris Whalen, CPA discusses:
Tax and Business Update with Chris Whalen, CPA & David Crossan January 2020
Topics:
Independent Contractor Status
2020 W4 Changes
Cryptocurrency Basics
NJ Short Term Rental Sales Tax Repeal
Medical Deduction Tips
Business Auto Deductions Basics
Trump Tax Changes Impact
Tax and Business Update with Chris Whalen, CPA & David Crossan January 2020
Topics:
Independent Contractor Status
2020 W4 Changes
Cryptocurrency Basics
NJ Short Term Rental Sales Tax Repeal
Medical Deduction Tips
Business Auto Deductions Basics
Trump Tax Changes Impact
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