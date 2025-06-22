💥🇮🇱 Tel Aviv, Israel

Adding:

Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research center and command centers were the targets of Iran's early morning attack on Israel, the IRGC stated

Adding:

IRGC says Iran used Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballistic missile for first time in early morning attack on Israel.

Adding:

Oman's Foreign Ministry has condemned US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities as illegal aggression and called for immediate de-escalation.

The US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities threatens to widen the conflict in the Middle East region and violates international law, the Omani Foreign Ministry said.