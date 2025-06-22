© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇮🇱 Tel Aviv, Israel
Adding:
Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research center and command centers were the targets of Iran's early morning attack on Israel, the IRGC stated
Adding:
IRGC says Iran used Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballistic missile for first time in early morning attack on Israel.
Adding:
Oman's Foreign Ministry has condemned US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities as illegal aggression and called for immediate de-escalation.
The US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities threatens to widen the conflict in the Middle East region and violates international law, the Omani Foreign Ministry said.