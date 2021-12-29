EP 2754-6PM 60% OF OMICRON HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE AMONG VACCINATED IN U.K.  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Up to 40 per cent of patients hospitalised with the Omicron variant are unvaccinated, health chiefs have finally revealed in the wake of a transparency row. Officials were accused of scare-mongering for providing no context in daily updates on how many people have needed medical treatment after testing positive for the ultra-infectious strain. But the UK Health Security Agency, which replaced the now-defunct Public Health England, has for the first time released extra details offering more clarity on the current state of play. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19680
Special Guest: Robert J. "Bobby" Jeffries is a 30 year old millennial America First candidate for United States Senate in Pennsylvania endorsed and advised by Roger Stone. According to Stone: "Bobby is a Christian, patriot and warrior for the America First agenda. He has the energy, drive and the commitment to put Pennsylvania and America First in the United States Senate. Campaign Website and donation portal: https://BobbyJeffries.org
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19680
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
Show 24/7 Stream - Live At 8am-11am EST & 6pm-9pm EST
🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ PeteLive.tv