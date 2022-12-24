Mirror. Source

Interview with Dr. Aajonus Vonderplanitz on The Primal Diet - Raw Meat and Fat https://is.gd/xkHYTV





Quote: "June 2010 Interview with nutritionist Dr. Aajonus Vonderplanitz founder of the Primal Diet, the most powerful and nutritionally dense diet for humans. After years of being vegan, frutarian etc, after testing diets with hundreds of humans and animals and after over 35 yrs eating raw meats, Dr. Vonderplanitz has devised the ever evolving Primal Diet which has helped thousands of people restore health. The Primal Diet is all raw (max. 100 degrees Fahrenheit) low in carbohydrates and high in fat. No added salt - only what foods naturally contain. Raw fats are considered not only beneficial but vital, especially raw animal fats including all high saturated and high cholesterol foods. Raw plant fats and oils are used sparingly except raw coconut cream (different from coconut oil which is rarely truly raw). Dr. Vonderplantiz has concluded through the studying of the healthiest people on earth and his experiments that high cholesterol foods are essential to optimal health. The diet consists of raw fatty meats (fish, fowl, beef, bison etc), raw organ meats (raw liver, raw pancreas, raw intestines, raw adrenals, raw brains, raw bone marrow, etc) always accompanied with as much raw fat (raw unsalted dairy butter, raw whole eggs, raw unsalted cheese, raw dairy cream, raw coconut cream, avocados, but minimal raw vegetable oils), raw eggs throughout the day, raw full fat dairy, unheated honey (honey labeled raw is not really raw), minimal raw fruit (always with fat) and raw nuts (always with honey and eggs), raw coconut cream, raw vegetable juices (with some fat), all raw. Water consumption becomes optional after several years on the Primal Diet (unless sweating). Books by nutritionist Aajonus Vonderplanitz, the Primal Diet author, include "The Recipe for Living Without Disease" and his book "We Want To Live - 2005 edition". Aajonus has helped thousands recover from vegetarianism/veganism. He is also helping small farmers survive against the big multinational + government attacks. Who will continue his mission in the future? The website http://www.wewant2live.com/ contains Dr. Vonderplanitz's latest findings."

-

Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx





COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ





Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm





HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2





Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/





Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html





Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }





Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG





Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu





Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU





New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl





Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N





BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf





BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD





BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC





Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7





Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq





Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A





Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr





Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre





How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj