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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1506 - Savanna Norman - Report on the crime
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51 views • June 26, 2021
Savanna was crossing the street to go back to her house after playing at the home of her 9-year-old friend Raquelle, when Mason, who lived only a few blocks away, and an accomplice, attempted to kidnap her. She punched and kicked as she screamed for help, before escaping.
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