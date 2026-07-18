Cured in spite of Big Pharma (in FR)

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My own mother died of breast cancer nearly 29 years ago. I had managed to get Mr Beljanski's products for her in Belgium. Neither her doctor nor her oncologist knew that she was taking that treatment. Her doctor told her: I don't understand. Your tumors are drying off. Unfortunately, she had been prescribed morphine. Later one, Mr Beljanski's daughter told me that morphine ruins the good effect of her father's treatment. It was too late for my mother but it is not too late for you who are reading me.