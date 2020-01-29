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neverlosetruth2 Kafka: Wuhan Is US, We Just Don't Recognize It. US Bioweapons Unleashed, Americans Died, Still Dying (MIRRORED)
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392 views • January 29, 2020
neverlosetruth2 Kafka: Wuhan Is US, We Just Don't Recognize It. US Bioweapons Unleashed, Americans Died, Still Dying (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/9MaD5n4ti9g
Lyme? Bioweapons Experiments? This article covers just a few of those Experiments. There were many more.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.globalresearch.ca/bioweapons-lyme-disease-weaponized-ticks/5685429
https://rense.com/general94/nwoplans.htm
Category
Education
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/9MaD5n4ti9g
Lyme? Bioweapons Experiments? This article covers just a few of those Experiments. There were many more.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.globalresearch.ca/bioweapons-lyme-disease-weaponized-ticks/5685429
https://rense.com/general94/nwoplans.htm
Category
Education
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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