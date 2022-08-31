Reawaken America New York Tracy Fitch Testifies of Patients Dying

Traci Fitch gives her "whistler blower testimony". Her resulting job loss. November 2021 refused to tell patients to take the vaccine shot because her patients were dying. Sherri Tenpenny's Nurse PractitionerReawakening Tour vs The Great Reset NY Reawaken America Tour Info, https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

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