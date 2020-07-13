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Believing For Your Children To Be Saved!
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8 views • July 13, 2020
Do you worry about your children's salvation? 😌
Those who are accounted righteous through their faith in the true Jesus of the Bible can exercise their faith in the promise of household salvation for their children and loved ones!
But those who walk in willful disobedience have no sacrifice and are not righteous according to Heb. 10:26 so they do not have this benefit. Repent and believe, in all you know of scripture, so that your family has a covering and you are entitled to 'household salvation.'.
You won't want to miss David Eells' teaching of the scriptures in " The Children Of the Righteous Are Saved." This is a very encouraging word to give us peace to know that our children will be saved through our prayers of faith for them.
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Those who are accounted righteous through their faith in the true Jesus of the Bible can exercise their faith in the promise of household salvation for their children and loved ones!
But those who walk in willful disobedience have no sacrifice and are not righteous according to Heb. 10:26 so they do not have this benefit. Repent and believe, in all you know of scripture, so that your family has a covering and you are entitled to 'household salvation.'.
You won't want to miss David Eells' teaching of the scriptures in " The Children Of the Righteous Are Saved." This is a very encouraging word to give us peace to know that our children will be saved through our prayers of faith for them.
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Keywords
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