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Demonic entities in Russia
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128 views • May 21, 2022
Recorded footage of demonic entities in Russia. With testimony.
These are demonic entities. They may be friendly to you, but rebuke in Jesus name, first. Ask questions later. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is LORD and GOD and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
These are demonic entities. They may be friendly to you, but rebuke in Jesus name, first. Ask questions later. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is LORD and GOD and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
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