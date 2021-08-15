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Seth Keshel Explains Why Corrupt CO SOS Jena Griswold Created a Stir Over Mesa County
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101 views • August 15, 2021
Seth Keshel explains why corrupt Colorado Sec of State Jena Griswold is creating such a stir over Mesa County, enough to cause her to shake visibly on camera.
Secretary Griswold, I'm more than happy to set up a remote call, or visit your offices in person, if you'd like to gain a better understanding of your state's electoral history, particularly in Mesa County, which you're trying to cover over.
Sincerely,
SK
Secretary Griswold, I'm more than happy to set up a remote call, or visit your offices in person, if you'd like to gain a better understanding of your state's electoral history, particularly in Mesa County, which you're trying to cover over.
Sincerely,
SK
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