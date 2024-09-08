BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stolen From Her Home | Denise Amber Lee | True Crime Documentary 2024
Dive deep into the chilling details of the Denise Amber Lee murder case in this eye-opening video. We explore the events leading up to the tragic crime, the investigation that followed, and the key players involved in this heart-wrenching story. Discover the facts, hear testimonies, and analyze the legal implications surrounding Denise's untimely death. #DeniseAmberLee #TrueCrime #MurderCase


Chapters:

00:00 Intro

00:31 Beginning

02:36 The Tragedy

05:39 The 911 Call

14:06 The Investigation

23:50 Outro


My name is Ty Notts and I'm a freelance cold case detective who investigates unsolved mysteries and unexplained crimes. Here on True Crime Stories, I cover true crime cases you've never heard of. I also post new true crime documentaries from 2024 each week, so follow for more! Mysterious scary stories like this are sure to leave you baffled when you hear about what this scary person has done.


Backdrop created by Shreetej (Insta: @tezra3d)


#coldcase #truecrimestories #crimestories #truecrimestories #scarystories #scarymysteries #investigation #crimedocumentary #missingperson #TrueCrime

