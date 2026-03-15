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Jamaica --------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 small plane crashes in Jamaica One particular earthquake will make people feel dizzy. The earthquake will bring lots of fear to people. Plenty more police shootings 2 Sergeants and 1 inspector in Jamaica will be killed. A child is going to commit suicide Lots of warplanes are gonna crash Famine is coming; store water and food The earthquake is coming first, then the famine Big landslide for Westmoreland Jamaica and the USA will appear in headline news everywhere. The USA and other parts of the world ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Civil war is coming for the US 2 tornadoes, one will kill a lot of people plenty of plane crashes, and war airplanes will crash too.