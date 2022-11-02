Xi Jinping Says China Will Build Stable Supply Chain With Vietnam

https://gnews.org/articles/502785
Summary：11/01/2022 Xi Jinping says China will build a stable supply chain with Vietnam. As Vietnam’s communist party chief, Nguyen Phu Trong was the 1st foreign leader Xi met since he secured his 3rd leadership term.
