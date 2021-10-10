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C'est un devoir moral de tuer les assassins selon la Loi Biblique par Rav Dynovisz
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37 views • October 10, 2021
Source ; Rav DynoviszTV 16 octobre 2015 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC191b1eOnxLhFb2cNLCpH7Q -
Extrait du cours : C´est un devoir moral et spirituel de tuer les tueurs. Le cours entier est ici : http://bit.ly/extrait31476 Partagez cette vidéo !
Retouver le rav Haim Dynovisz avec des cours profonds pour mieux comprendre l’actualité de notre temps et se ressourcer spirituellement. http://www.ravdynovisz.tv/
Extrait du cours : C´est un devoir moral et spirituel de tuer les tueurs. Le cours entier est ici : http://bit.ly/extrait31476 Partagez cette vidéo !
Retouver le rav Haim Dynovisz avec des cours profonds pour mieux comprendre l’actualité de notre temps et se ressourcer spirituellement. http://www.ravdynovisz.tv/
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