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YOUR BIGGEST BLESSINGS COME THROUGH DISCOMFORT
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50 views • November 19, 2021
I believe that discomfort is an essential piece in this road of personal growth and expansion! Contrary to what the majority of the spiritual community might say, the reality is, there is always a message underneath the discomfort.
Here is your homework for the day. First, I would like you to reflect on the biggest blessing you received disguises as a trigger or a problematic relationship. Then, think back to what was your divine immortal soul trying to teach you at that moment? Share your answers with me down in the comments!
Do you want to hear me talk about how "Your Positive and Negative Triggers Keep You from Reaching Your Infinite Potential?" Head over here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqLlcfxS-sA and don't forget to hit the subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Here is your homework for the day. First, I would like you to reflect on the biggest blessing you received disguises as a trigger or a problematic relationship. Then, think back to what was your divine immortal soul trying to teach you at that moment? Share your answers with me down in the comments!
Do you want to hear me talk about how "Your Positive and Negative Triggers Keep You from Reaching Your Infinite Potential?" Head over here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqLlcfxS-sA and don't forget to hit the subscribe button!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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