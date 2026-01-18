BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Why Do 1800s Fires Look Like Atomic Bombs?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10155 followers
169 views • 20 hours ago

History books tell us that the massive destruction of 19th-century American cities was caused by ordinary fires. But when we place photographs of these events side-by-side with images from World War II, inconsistent patterns begin to emerge.

In this video, we conduct a visual investigation comparing three distinct types of destruction: the firebombing of Dresden (1945), the nuclear devastation of Hiroshima (1945), and the "Great Fires" of the late 1800s (Chicago, Seattle, Boston).

Why do the ruins of 19th-century fires resemble the total atomization seen in Hiroshima more closely than the fire-damaged skeletons of Dresden? And how did these cities manage to rebuild ornate stone architectures in record time?

We explore the official "firestorm" explanations, analyze archival images, and ask whether there are missing chapters in our understanding of these historical events. This is an inquiry into anomalies, not a claim of certainty.

Key Comparisons:

• Dresden 1945 (Conventional Firebombing)

• Hiroshima 1945 (Nuclear Event)

• The Great Fires (Chicago 1871, Seattle 1889, Boston 1872) Sources:

• Archival Photography: Library of Congress & National Archives • Historical Records: Official Fire Reports & WW2 Damage Assessments

Mirrored - Muna Wave

--------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
hiroshimalost historydresdenhistory mysterygreat chicago firehistorical anomalies
