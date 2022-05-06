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Could The Rapture Happen Before May 6 2022
JUT20Bright
JUT20Bright
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91 views • April 24, 2022
This video was created to find the last day of the last generation of Israel since Israel became a Nation.

Salvation link: https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php

Our main page is https://a-c-t-s.net/

The Salvation prayer must be out loud and from the heart, spirit, soul and all of your strength, in other words, you must mean what you say: I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.

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https://www.chabad.org/

https://www.oneforisrael.org

https://www.bible.ca
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