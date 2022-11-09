Canada Says China Playing'Aggressive Games' with its Democracy

https://gnews.org/articles/515399
Summary：11/08/2022 Reacting to the report of alleged foreign interference in the Canadian election, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now lashed out at China, saying China is playing aggressive games with democracies and Canadian institutions.
