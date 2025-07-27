Do not be put to shame.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #55; James touches upon rewards and crowns in his letter. All Christians should understand there is a day of evaluation at the Judgment seat of Christ after the Rapture. Equality in heaven is a false concept taught and accepted by emotional Believers. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!