Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Terrified Ukrainian Squad Commander was Captured in Avdeevka
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
123 views
Published 19 hours ago

A terrified Ukrainian squad commander was captured in Avdiivka. During interrogation gave up details of the positions of Ukrainian units and revealed that Azov members, including Azovstal survivors were present in Avdiivka.

◾️The Russian soldiers questioned the POW about the shelling of Donetsk civilians from Avdiivka positions, that recently hit a children's playground.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket