A Terrified Ukrainian Squad Commander was Captured in Avdeevka

A terrified Ukrainian squad commander was captured in Avdiivka. During interrogation gave up details of the positions of Ukrainian units and revealed that Azov members, including Azovstal survivors were present in Avdiivka.
◾️The Russian soldiers questioned the POW about the shelling of Donetsk civilians from Avdiivka positions, that recently hit a children's playground.
