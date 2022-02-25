© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell Have Several Shapeshifting Glitches During His Press Conference
Follow
2
Share
Report
286 views • February 25, 2022
When the Ottawa Police Board fired (they made it sound like he resigned) Police Chief Peter Sloly people wondered why he resigned during the peak of the Freedom Truckers protest in Ottawa. The answer became apparent during the police use of force and break-up of the protest last weekend. It was obvious that Chief Sloly did not want to use police brutality to clear out the Truckers. The slimball that replaced Sloly is a psychopath named Steve Bell. This man is pure evil and his evilness showed during the 48 hours when he oversaw a brutal police assualt on peaceful freedom protesters. During his press conference after the two days of police head banging on the protesters I noticed some very weird body language on Interim Chief Bell. He looked like he was having a Reptilian Shapeshifting Glitch. For someone who over saw that 'beat down' of the Truckers it took an evil man, an evil man who is obviously a Satanic Reptilian.
Related videos:
Men In Black - Don't do it (bug spray)
Midas Fury on YouTube
https://youtu.be/tQwe69hFFg0
I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly" by Five Times August (Music & Lyric Video) 2021
FiveTimesAugust
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NVnfM_H7TY
Ottawa police update on operations in the capital | Freedom Convoy protests Canada
CTV News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukijigH6vEE&;t=2s
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related videos:
Men In Black - Don't do it (bug spray)
Midas Fury on YouTube
https://youtu.be/tQwe69hFFg0
I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly" by Five Times August (Music & Lyric Video) 2021
FiveTimesAugust
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NVnfM_H7TY
Ottawa police update on operations in the capital | Freedom Convoy protests Canada
CTV News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukijigH6vEE&;t=2s
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.