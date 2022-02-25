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Watch Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell Have Several Shapeshifting Glitches During His Press Conference
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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286 views • February 25, 2022
When the Ottawa Police Board fired (they made it sound like he resigned) Police Chief Peter Sloly people wondered why he resigned during the peak of the Freedom Truckers protest in Ottawa. The answer became apparent during the police use of force and break-up of the protest last weekend. It was obvious that Chief Sloly did not want to use police brutality to clear out the Truckers. The slimball that replaced Sloly is a psychopath named Steve Bell. This man is pure evil and his evilness showed during the 48 hours when he oversaw a brutal police assualt on peaceful freedom protesters. During his press conference after the two days of police head banging on the protesters I noticed some very weird body language on Interim Chief Bell. He looked like he was having a Reptilian Shapeshifting Glitch. For someone who over saw that 'beat down' of the Truckers it took an evil man, an evil man who is obviously a Satanic Reptilian.


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