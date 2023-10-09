Horrifying Moments Ukraine Breaks Russian Stronghold First Line of Defense

US Military News





Today, we have a major development in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that's making headlines around the world. Ukrainian forces have achieved a remarkable breakthrough in the south of the country, near the strategic city of Zaporizhzhia. This marks a significant turning point in the ongoing war.





This remarkable breakthrough came after weeks of painstaking mine clearance and fierce fighting.





According to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, who leads Ukraine's army in the south, Ukrainian forces managed to breach Russia's first defensive line in three key sections. They are now pushing out on both sides of the breach and completing the destruction of enemy units, providing cover for the retreating Russian troops behind their second defensive line.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMdkJpZH-Ng