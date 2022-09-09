WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 16JAN21 - The MOST INTENSE Air Battle Ever!

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/1zhKZKuF93M
Play War Thunder for FREE on PC, PS®5 and Xbox Series X|S: https://playwt.link/WarThunderLucaas
Follow the link to download the game and get your exclusive bonus now.
See you in-game!
Thank you to Gaijin Entertainment for sponsoring this video!
The MOST INTENSE Air Battle Ever!
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War Thunder is back! This time there is a lot of new stuff for us to explore. Air battles, ground battles, naval battles and more... this was the most intense game I have played in a while!
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