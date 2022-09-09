Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 16JAN21 - The MOST INTENSE Air Battle Ever!
101 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION


https://youtu.be/1zhKZKuF93M


Play War Thunder for FREE on PC, PS®5 and Xbox Series X|S: https://playwt.link/WarThunderLucaas

Follow the link to download the game and get your exclusive bonus now.

See you in-game!

Thank you to Gaijin Entertainment for sponsoring this video!

The MOST INTENSE Air Battle Ever!

⤵ SOCIALS:

Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas

Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/officialluc...

Discord » https://discord.gg/lucaas

War Thunder is back! This time there is a lot of new stuff for us to explore. Air battles, ground battles, naval battles and more... this was the most intense game I have played in a while!

⤵ SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:

Merch » https://teespring.com/stores/lucaas

Become a Member » https://www.youtube.com/lucaas/join

⤵ MUSIC:

Music is provided by Epidemic Sound » https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...

Business inquiries? Reach me at » [email protected]

Keywords
us navyus air forceaviationairplaneplane crashfunny momentswar thunderps5pilot errorpilot mistakeairplane accidentsairplane stuntsdangerous landingweekly dose of aviationaviation memesaviation compilationbest of aviationfunny videos compilationfunny videos failspilot failslucaaswdoafunny aviation videosfunny tik tokairplane fail

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket