WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 16JAN21 - The MOST INTENSE Air Battle Ever!

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/1zhKZKuF93M
Play War Thunder for FREE on PC, PS®5 and Xbox Series X|S: https://playwt.link/WarThunderLucaas
Follow the link to download the game and get your exclusive bonus now.
See you in-game!
Thank you to Gaijin Entertainment for sponsoring this video!
The MOST INTENSE Air Battle Ever!
⤵ SOCIALS:
Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas
Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/officialluc...
Discord » https://discord.gg/lucaas
War Thunder is back! This time there is a lot of new stuff for us to explore. Air battles, ground battles, naval battles and more... this was the most intense game I have played in a while!
⤵ SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:
Merch » https://teespring.com/stores/lucaas
Become a Member » https://www.youtube.com/lucaas/join
⤵ MUSIC:
Music is provided by Epidemic Sound » https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...
Business inquiries? Reach me at » [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.