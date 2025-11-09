Trump Gone Wild - The Epstein Cover-Up - Protecting the Blackmailers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the campaign, Trump positioned himself as a warrior against a corrupt elite. He hinted darkly at deep-state pedophile rings and, crucially, promised full transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein client list. To his base, this was the ultimate battle line: Trump, the outsider, would finally expose the sickening corruption at the highest levels of power and “drain the swamp” for good. But once in office, President Trump performed a miraculous reversal, now claiming “there is no list” and that the entire issue is a Democratic hoax.