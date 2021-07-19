X22 REPORT: The Enormity Of What Is Coming Will Shock The World, Prepare For The Shock Wave,[Zero-Day]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Enormity Of What Is Coming Will Shock The World, Prepare For The Shock Wave,[Zero-Day]
The [DS]/corrupt politicians are now bracing for the shock wave. The truth and facts are coming out the people are going to wake up and understand that the election was controlled by the [DS] players. The [DS] will deploy every asset they have to stop this, prepare for [zero-day] communication blackout. The [DS] will not stop there, they will then push riots and try to make it seem like the Trump supporters became upset because Trump was not reinstated in August. This will fail, the truth always wins.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.