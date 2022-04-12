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@RAWQBoswin Presents ~ Trudeau Talks Up The Jab!
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265 views • April 12, 2022
MIRRORED from RAW Q Boswin Musical Memes & Mind Candy
https://rumble.com/vi3tv9-rawqboswin-presents-trudeau-talks-up-the-jab.html
Being a proud Canadian, I felt obliged to chime in with our Beloved Crime Minister.
I was that vaccine informed #CrustyOldUncle until JT Pedeau published this wonderful promotion for his Masters in China and Big Pharma...
C'mon Canada... Get the TOXIC EXPERIMENTAL GENE Modification JAB!!! Mix and Match! Get one of each!
P.S. ~ It gets even better! If you happen to survive your 1st and 2nd shot, The WALKING DEAD is looking for extras! #JustSayNo
https://rumble.com/vi3tv9-rawqboswin-presents-trudeau-talks-up-the-jab.html
Being a proud Canadian, I felt obliged to chime in with our Beloved Crime Minister.
I was that vaccine informed #CrustyOldUncle until JT Pedeau published this wonderful promotion for his Masters in China and Big Pharma...
C'mon Canada... Get the TOXIC EXPERIMENTAL GENE Modification JAB!!! Mix and Match! Get one of each!
P.S. ~ It gets even better! If you happen to survive your 1st and 2nd shot, The WALKING DEAD is looking for extras! #JustSayNo
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