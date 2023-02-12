Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Climate Change Is A Hoax. Brought to you by Pfizer 🥶 David Icke Exposes Global Warming
72 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published a day ago |

Like the COVID HOAX, Climate change is just another elitist control freak scam to make trillions and control you and take away more of your rights. These evil satanists that are going all in with their dark schemes to frighten the easily fooled public, by use of their interconnected news propaganda apparatus. Using common, yet invisible boogeymen, like viruses, or the ever-changing weather, people can be duped by phony scientific gobbledygook, especially if their favorite trusted highly paid politically sided newsreader tells them so.

Keywords
changeclimateis a hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket