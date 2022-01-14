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CLONES ARE REAL & They've Been Here For Decades - This Is How They Do It....
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270 views • January 14, 2022
Original here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7MR8xgve74s/
There was a time I wasn't sure this was possible. How can human beings clone human beings? I've moved through the cognitive dissonance and understand that creating the physical body is the easy part. It's our spiritual consciousness that is the truly unique and irreplaceable part of us. Connecting with our Divine Creator is the most important thing we can do during these times.
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The BH Chronicles - Classic Stars & Vintage Fiction - www.bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com
Check out the BHC Podcast for Executive & Life Coaching Tips
Contact us at: [email protected]
There was a time I wasn't sure this was possible. How can human beings clone human beings? I've moved through the cognitive dissonance and understand that creating the physical body is the easy part. It's our spiritual consciousness that is the truly unique and irreplaceable part of us. Connecting with our Divine Creator is the most important thing we can do during these times.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
The BH Chronicles - Classic Stars & Vintage Fiction - www.bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com
Check out the BHC Podcast for Executive & Life Coaching Tips
Contact us at: [email protected]
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