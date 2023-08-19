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Worlds most famous courthouse shooting-shooter dexter goad clerk of court-my 3rd g.uncleREAD BELOW
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32 views • August 19, 2023

Brandon cory Nagley


August 18, 2023


57 shots in 90 seconds----The worlds most famous courthouse shootout the carrol county courthouse shootout where 5 people died with my relative named (Dexter goad) who is one of my older long ago third uncles from my moms (moms) side or simply said ( from my last living grandmothers side)..as dexter goad never died though was the clerk of court lol who was involved in the shooting as he had 2 guns and was the one who shot the head of the outlaw allen family.. first you'll hear some commentary from me some things I've gone through I've spoken openly about to hopefully reach and teach others the crime life definitely doesn't pay off it only makes you miserable, in prison or dead and If dont catch up with you right away it will later even after death which is much worse especially if christ isnt your lord. The picture on the cover of my video is the clerk who pulled out two hand guns and started shooting in the outlaw shootout at the worlds most famous courtroom shootout between the Allen family and my relative and others in Carroll county Virginia. My grandfather ( moms) dad was born in Virginia though grow up in beckley west Virginia so got alot of hillbilly blood in me probably why I've liked going barefoot for years if not dressing up and the 3 kinds of first peoples blood in me ( Cherokee, chickasaw and choctaw) from moms side. Later on or soon think I'll do another video on my dads line that goes back to roman kings/queens like theodosius and the Valentinian bloodlines related to my dad/me as my dads grandpa came from corinth Greece ( where paul preached in our bibles) and my great grandfather came to Ellis island New York city by himself at 13 years old because his parents in Greece wanted him to have a better life... he did have a better life and ended up one of toledo Ohio's top famous barbers who cut celebrities hair like famous boxer my dad has a picture of seen with my great grandpa cutting his hair the famous boxer Jack dempsey. So my bloodlines run deep all the way to kings/queens who not only ruled rome one king even made christianity law of rome and they were around the time of the movie they made I love called gladiator...... also kings/queens of the Franks and king charlemagne of France also is in my dads bloodline which I found out they said I guess having charlemagne as a bloodline isnt to uncommon because there weren't as many people like now though still its amazing..... I joke with my dad alot saying dad we got royal bloodlines literally. Where's our money and treasure? LOLL... so anyway little commentary first from my own few of MANY experiences and how God has always protected me times I should of been dead/murdered in cold blood... or other bad outcomes could of came though God has always stepped in even in my mistakes and sins throughout many years in my life... grateful to God for his mercy as all should be grateful. You'll see the famous story about Mr Allen and his family of Virginia a well known outlaw family and my relative a clerk of courts guy/outlaw who decided to bring 2 guns to sling the day the shootout occured lollll. As said my blood goes deep and very far back. it's funny knowing I used to deal with courts when got in trouble I was on the outlaw side of life, seeing my third great uncle gunslinger like an outlaw is amazing to me despite how sad this whole story is. Soon I'll be showing my dads huge ancestry book that dates back to 1630 AD.... enjoy.... I forgot to mention the part I mention my ex dealer ( when I got into drugs) he lNYater on wrote me after he got out of prison he knew I didnt set him up after he tried getting me killed and he tried using my old friend with my name to try popping me in the head lol he found out later on especially after looking at his own court papers I never was the C.I ( controlled informant/in others words "a rat" a snitch)... so my ex dealer wrote me one day actually he wrote me on Facebook like 3 times. Sadly I sent him some information how to accept christ as lord.. he asked how I was and we conversed though not about drugs like my past lol. Sadly he end up getting his door kicked in as cops in toledo didnt even really give a real warning and supposedly had a warrant so they busted in my ex dealers home. My ex dealer shot a Toledo cop in the face. My ex dealers doing 40 years in prison now. As said God got me out of messes in my life.... and I'm more than grateful for it so for others who get it and still stuck in the "life". Get out now while can and seek God. The streets will kill you..... I more than know.....


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO_44nKDM64

Keywords
shootingfamousshootercourthouseoutlawclerk of courtbrandon cory nagleydexter goadthird great unclecarrol countyallen family
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