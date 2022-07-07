Dr. Peter McCullough's Texas Senate Testimony June 27, 2022

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Dr. Peter McCullough testifies at the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee “Pandemic Lessons Learned.” 17 minutes long and worth every second of your time to watch his comments organized into: 1) early treatment as a community standard of care; 2) vaccine safety; 3) censorship and reprisal for health professionals who go against the official false narrative and provide medical truth through their clinical care, research, and expert analysis.