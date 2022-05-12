Lao Bai Xing eating grass in locked-down Shanghai

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It has been more than a month since Shanghai suddenly announced its closure of the city on March 27. Non-local truck drivers who are trapped in Shanghai have not received any food and supplies from the government. With no oil and a very little salt, they face the threat of death. These drivers petitioned the government for permission to leave the city.