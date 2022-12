[Q4T E10] [Jul 14, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 10 (2.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba take a break from discussing the book of Revelation and address some of the issues brought up in previous shows - in particular the issue of keeping the commandments, Sabbath and Feasts of YHWH. What is the significance of these things for the Believer? Find out in this episode of Quest4Truth.





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy