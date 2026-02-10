BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Feb.10, 2026 - Lesson 27-2026. Title: Mercy, Strength, and the Pain That Corrects
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago

Proverbs 20:28–30 draws together themes of leadership, maturity, and discipline. Mercy and truth preserve a king, and his throne is upheld not by force but by steadfast love and faithfulness. Strength marks the glory of the young, while gray hair reflects the honor of age. The passage concludes with a sobering reminder that correction is often painful—stripes and wounds cleanse away evil and reach the depths of the heart. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how mercy stabilizes authority, how God values both youthful vigor and seasoned wisdom, and how discipline, though uncomfortable, is often the tool God uses to bring lasting moral healing.

Lesson 27-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

Willow Tohi
Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Belle Carter
FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

Kevin Hughes
Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of &#8220;irreversible&#8221; neurological damage in children

Measles outbreak sparks alarm: South Carolina health officials warn of “irreversible” neurological damage in children

Belle Carter
Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Stress and your cycle: How cortisol disrupts hormonal balance

Belle Carter
Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy