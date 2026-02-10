Date: Feb.10, 2026 - Lesson 27-2026. Title: Mercy, Strength, and the Pain That Corrects

Proverbs 20:28–30 draws together themes of leadership, maturity, and discipline. Mercy and truth preserve a king, and his throne is upheld not by force but by steadfast love and faithfulness. Strength marks the glory of the young, while gray hair reflects the honor of age. The passage concludes with a sobering reminder that correction is often painful—stripes and wounds cleanse away evil and reach the depths of the heart. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how mercy stabilizes authority, how God values both youthful vigor and seasoned wisdom, and how discipline, though uncomfortable, is often the tool God uses to bring lasting moral healing.

Lesson 27-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





