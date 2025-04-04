Can Christians Disagree Without Dividing the Church? | God Help Us All

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it possible for passionate Christians to disagree without causing division? In this powerful wrap-up to our Handling Offenses Biblically series, we explore the story of Paul and Barnabas (Acts 15.36–40) and what it teaches us about contention in the body of Christ.
Join us as we dive into:
✅ What to do when committed believers clash
✅ How to handle disagreements with grace and wisdom
✅ Why disagreements don’t always mean disunity
✅ How God can use conflict for greater kingdom impact
✅ A summary of biblical principles for handling offenses
Whether you're navigating tension in your family, ministry, or friendships, this episode will equip you with tools to respond biblically, choose restoration over division, and grow in Christ-centered maturity.
🙏🏽 Watch, comment, and share if this helped you!
💬 Let us know: How do YOU handle conflict as a believer?
👍 Don't forget to Like, Subscribe, and turn on notifications for more truth-filled content every Saturday!
00:00 Introduction and Recap
00:28 The Challenge of Contention Among Believers
00:54 Biblical Example: Paul and Barnabas
01:51 Church Pillars
02:07 Sharp Disagreement
03:21 Lessons from the Disagreement
03:48 Review of Biblical Principles
04:44 Final Encouragement and Prayer
00:00Introduction and Recap
00:28The Challenge of Contention Among Believers
00:54Biblical Example: Paul and Barnabas
03:21Lessons from the Disagreement
03:48Review of Biblical Principles
04:44Final Encouragement and Prayer