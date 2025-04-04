Can Christians Disagree Without Dividing the Church? | God Help Us All

Is it possible for passionate Christians to disagree without causing division? In this powerful wrap-up to our Handling Offenses Biblically series, we explore the story of Paul and Barnabas (Acts 15.36–40) and what it teaches us about contention in the body of Christ.





Join us as we dive into:

✅ What to do when committed believers clash

✅ How to handle disagreements with grace and wisdom

✅ Why disagreements don’t always mean disunity

✅ How God can use conflict for greater kingdom impact

✅ A summary of biblical principles for handling offenses





Whether you're navigating tension in your family, ministry, or friendships, this episode will equip you with tools to respond biblically, choose restoration over division, and grow in Christ-centered maturity.





00:00 Introduction and Recap

00:28 The Challenge of Contention Among Believers

00:54 Biblical Example: Paul and Barnabas

01:51 Church Pillars

02:07 Sharp Disagreement

03:21 Lessons from the Disagreement

03:48 Review of Biblical Principles

04:44 Final Encouragement and Prayer



