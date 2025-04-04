BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Christians Disagree Without Dividing the Church? | God Help Us All
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
17 views • 4 weeks ago

Is it possible for passionate Christians to disagree without causing division? In this powerful wrap-up to our Handling Offenses Biblically series, we explore the story of Paul and Barnabas (Acts 15.36–40) and what it teaches us about contention in the body of Christ.


Join us as we dive into:
✅ What to do when committed believers clash
✅ How to handle disagreements with grace and wisdom
✅ Why disagreements don’t always mean disunity
✅ How God can use conflict for greater kingdom impact
✅ A summary of biblical principles for handling offenses


Whether you're navigating tension in your family, ministry, or friendships, this episode will equip you with tools to respond biblically, choose restoration over division, and grow in Christ-centered maturity.


🙏🏽 Watch, comment, and share if this helped you!
💬 Let us know: How do YOU handle conflict as a believer?
👍 Don't forget to Like, Subscribe, and turn on notifications for more truth-filled content every Saturday!

00:00 Introduction and Recap
00:28 The Challenge of Contention Among Believers
00:54 Biblical Example: Paul and Barnabas
01:51 Church Pillars
02:07 Sharp Disagreement
03:21 Lessons from the Disagreement
03:48 Review of Biblical Principles
04:44 Final Encouragement and Prayer

Keywords
christian humilitychristian unityspiritual maturitychristian podcastlets talk podcastwords from the wordpastor roderick websterchristian conflict resolutioncan christians disagreeacts 15 paul and barnabasbiblical response to offensehandling offense biblicallychurch disagreementsresolving conflict in churchhow to handle disagreement biblicallygospel-centered livingbiblical restorationforgiveness and reconciliationgrace in conflictcontention in the bible
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Recap

00:28The Challenge of Contention Among Believers

00:54Biblical Example: Paul and Barnabas

03:21Lessons from the Disagreement

03:48Review of Biblical Principles

04:44Final Encouragement and Prayer

