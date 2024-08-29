PRO SOCCER PLAYER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REST IN PEACE, JUAN IZQUIERDO.
"El fútbol está de luto. Descansa en paz, Juan. 🙏🏾🕊️
Football is in mourning. Rest in peace, Juan. 🙏🏾🕊️"
8:05 PM · Aug 27, 2024
"🇺🇾⚽🇧🇷 | Uruguayan player Juan Izquierdo, a defender for Nacional, suffered a health crisis during the match against São Paulo at the Morumbí stadium in the Copa Libertadores. Currently, Izquierdo is in intensive care and fighting for his life."