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The Deadly COVID-19 Vaccine Coverup
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223 views • May 11, 2021
A new May 4 report by independent researcher, Virginia Stoner, reveals US vaccine-death figures. The report is titled, “The Deadly Covid-19 Vaccine Coverup.”
https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2021/5/4/the-deadly-covid-19-vaccine-coverup
Vaccine dangers hiding in plain sight
FACT: There has been a massive increase in deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) this year. That’s not a ‘conspiracy theory’, that’s an indisputable fact. You can try to explain it or justify it, or even argue it doesn’t matter, but you can’t deny it.
https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2021/5/4/the-deadly-covid-19-vaccine-coverup
Vaccine dangers hiding in plain sight
FACT: There has been a massive increase in deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) this year. That’s not a ‘conspiracy theory’, that’s an indisputable fact. You can try to explain it or justify it, or even argue it doesn’t matter, but you can’t deny it.
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