Aerial View - Acapulco After the Iconic Beach Resort was Hammered by - Category 5 Hurricane Otis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Looting ravaged the Mexican city of Acapulco after the iconic beach resort was hammered this week by Hurricane Otis, a record-breaking storm that killed at least 27 people and left thousands of residents struggling to get food and water.

russiamexicogaza

