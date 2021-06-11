© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Kevin J Johnston Show With Vlad From We Are Essential and Martin McDermott
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • June 11, 2021
It has been a while since we heard from Vlad last time I saw him he was in Saskatoon for a rally and I recently moved to Vancouver so we'd like to catch up with him. In the 2nd half, we have Martin McDermott coming on to talk about the Ontario landgrabs that are happening for many years. Ed gets a special phone call near the end of the show. Somebody's so excited to getting out to share his stories with everyone!
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time.
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.