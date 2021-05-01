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Cult of Covid v. GraceLife Church
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30 views • May 01, 2021
Pastor Coates and GraceLife Church, represented by the Justice Centre have been charged with violating the Public Health Act for having held normal church services, which were commenced after many months of lockdown restrictions.
Pastor Coates spent one month and six days in jail before his release on March 22, 2021 because he would not sign an agreement to stop pastoring his church according to the congregation’s beliefs.
The GraceLife Church building near Stony Plain, Alberta, has been barricaded by the government for over three weeks, and the locks changed, such that the congregants have gathered for worship at secret locations these last three Sundays.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.jccf.ca/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjdq2eSV2SgBPCnDQi29ckg
Pastor Coates spent one month and six days in jail before his release on March 22, 2021 because he would not sign an agreement to stop pastoring his church according to the congregation’s beliefs.
The GraceLife Church building near Stony Plain, Alberta, has been barricaded by the government for over three weeks, and the locks changed, such that the congregants have gathered for worship at secret locations these last three Sundays.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.jccf.ca/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjdq2eSV2SgBPCnDQi29ckg
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