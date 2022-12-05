Create New Account
ANOTHER CANADIAN POLICE OFFICER SPEAKS OUT
"Mary and I DO have "a sincere APPRECIATION" for EVERYONE who works with SELFLESSNESS... in order to make the lives of others... "BETTER". People like THIS selfless police officer, who shared that video on her way to OTTAWA for the WINTER "Freedom Convoy Protest"." (- from Our July 27, 2022 Blog)

