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CARING CORRUPTED - The Killing Nurses of The Third Reich
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35 views • December 21, 2021
CARING CORRUPTED - The Killing Nurses of The Third Reich
Cizik School of Nursing has created a REMI Platinum Award-winning documentary film that tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz8ge4aw8Ws&;t=1734s
Cizik School of Nursing has created a REMI Platinum Award-winning documentary film that tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz8ge4aw8Ws&;t=1734s
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