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Pilots File Suit Against United, Seek VAXX Restraining Order, Halt to Mandate
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340 views • August 18, 2021
Attorney Kenneth W. Ferguson has e-filed a petition in the Southern District of Florida, asking a judge to order a temporary restraining order which would prevent the airline from mandating its 68,000 employees to be inoculated with the jabs proven to be dangerous, and potentially deadly.
https://rumble.com/vlba0v-pilots-file-suit-against-united-seek-vaxx-restraining-order-halt-to-mandate.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.FergusonLawPA.com
https://rumble.com/vlba0v-pilots-file-suit-against-united-seek-vaxx-restraining-order-halt-to-mandate.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.FergusonLawPA.com
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